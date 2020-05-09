× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VERONA - Marcus Bovre joined his son, Marcus Jr., in the great beyond on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was a loving husband of 58 years to his high school sweetheart, Sue (Strain) Bovre. Marcus was born in Stoughton on Jan. 9, 1943, along with his twin, Michael, to Pearl and Arnold Bovre. His life was filled with pain from a rare arthritic condition that affected many in the Bovre family. Despite the pain and many surgeries, he was a caring man. His family meant the world to him and our grandchildren were the frosting on the cake! Madeline and Quintin Bovre and Finn Martinson have always been the apples of his eye. We were always so lucky to have them so close and so involved with us.

Marcus worked mostly at the Wisconsin D.O.T. during his adult life. He worked in the Highway Department, did survey work for many years until he couldn't physically do it anymore and was EEO coordinator until the time of his disability retirement in 1986.

When he was young, Marcus enjoyed fishing at his grandparents' house on Lake Kegonsa. Catching the biggest fish at the Fisheree and playing cribbage every Sunday were highlights of his young life.