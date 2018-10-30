MADISON—Julie Bove, age 99, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Julie was born on Dec. 27, 1918, to Joseph and Molly (Greenberg) Charnifsky in Hartford, Conn., and she grew up in New York City. On Oct. 28, 1950, Julie married Dan Bove, beginning a loving marriage that lasted over 61 years. Julie and Dan lived on the East Coast, in the vicinity of New York City, until 2008 when they moved to Wisconsin. Julie graduated from Hunter College in New York City and worked as an elementary school teacher during her married years on the East Coast.
Julie was a devoted and warm wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She led an active and full life and above all else, valued spending time with family and friends. She loved family gatherings and events and treasured her close, lifelong friendships from the East Coast and her more recent friendships in Wisconsin. Outgoing and social able, Julie enjoyed meeting and talking with people, the back stories of new acquaintances, hearing updates in the lives of people she knew, and discussing interesting topics with everyone. Throughout her life, Julie was an avid reader and fan of concerts, operas, lectures, and theater performances. After retirement, Julie and Dan developed and enjoyed new interests, including foreign travel; square dancing; and becoming students again in courses specialized for seniors.
Julie is survived by her children, Mark (Aimee) and Fredi-Ellen (Rob Meyer); grandchildren, Carissa Meyer (Scott Schnee), Eric Meyer, Ryan, Aaron (Jessica) and Ari; and great-grandson, Alexander Schnee. Julie is further survived by other relatives and friends. Julie was preceded in death by her husband, Dan; and her brothers, Samuel and Irving Charnifsky.
There will be a memorial gathering on Nov. 23, 2018, at 3 p.m., at MIDDLETON GLEN, 6720 Century Ave., Middleton. Memorials may be made to Hunter College at https://community.hunter.cuny.edu/donatenow or the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) at https://action.aclu.org/give/make-gift-aclu-someones-memory?cid=70136000001OB6t&ms=left_nav&ms_aff=NAT&ms_chan=web&initms=left_nav&initms_aff=NAT&initms_chan=web or to a charity of one’s choice. Please share a memory at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
