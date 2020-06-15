Boutelle, Kevin Carlton

Kevin was a member at Memorial United Church of Christ in Fitchburg. He played tenor sax with the instrumental group, participated in children's musicals and shared his love of science with kids during VBS. One of his favorite memories was his confirmation trip to Washington, D.C., where he worked in a homeless shelter, visited the East and West Wings of the White House and toured "behind the scenes" at the National Cathedral.

Outside of school and sports, Kevin spent most of the last two years working part time at Forest Ridge Kennel in Oregon. Every day with the dogs was a great day for Kevin. He loved walking them by the stream, giving playtimes and even cleaning up after them if it meant he could sit in a kennel with a lonely dog and make its stay more comfortable.

Kevin is greatly missed by all those he leaves behind including his parents; sister, Brenda; Grandpa Ralph; uncles, Joel and Erik (Stacie); cousins, Tony (Natalie), Dylan (Liv) and Katherine (Cort); and his loving labs, Gracie and Gabby. He was preceded in death by Grandma Betsy in November 2019.