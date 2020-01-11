Boucher, Paul C.

MARINETTE - Paul C. Boucher, the unofficial “Mayor of Marinette” passed from this life to his eternal reward on Jan. 9, 2020. Paul, born on Dec. 23, 1954, was dealt a hand that many would have called a tragedy, but Paul’s engaging personality and love of life was a true blessing to his family and all who knew him.
Paul loved music, especially country and Johnny Cash, and his special gift was to sing Johnny Cash medleys at family weddings with his beautiful deep voice. His love of family was profound – he never missed a niece’s or nephew’s sporting event or musical performance if he could help it.
Other than family and music, his passions included his camaraderie with the firemen at the Marinette Fire Department, trains, Packer football, and all things war history. Paul was honored by the Marinette Fire Department at their 150th anniversary celebration for his years of friendship with the Department. Paul recently retired from Goodwill after 44 years of employment. Paul also enjoyed participating in Special Olympics as a bowler and “fast walker” for many years.
Paul is survived by his siblings and their families, Joe (Susan) Boucher and their children, Ellie (Steven) Dawson, Bridget (Dan) Harland, and Willie (Claire) Boucher, Patrick (Donna) Boucher and their children, Patrick (Shelby) Boucher, Matthew (Melinda) Boucher, Emma (James) Franklin, and Katie Boucher, Brigette (Jeff) Nolting and their children, Charlie Nolting and Hillary (Michael) Maple; Annie (Darrell) Stroud and their children, Danielle and Sydney Stroud. Paul is further survived by his great nieces and nephews, Jack, Nora, Maggie, Willa, Becca, Asher, Malachi, Ezekiel, Lorelei, Dottie, and River. He is also survived by the residents of his group home and the many firemen of Marinette who were his friends over many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Patricia Boucher; and special grandmother, Bridget Coon.
Visitation will be at Zion Lutheran Church in Marinette on Monday, January 13, 2020, from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. with the service at 11 a.m. Luncheon will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Goodwill Industries of Northern WI & Upper MI, Inc. or to Edgewood Manor through the Northland Lutheran Retirement Community. The family will have a celebration of life for Paul in Madison, Wis. early spring 2020.