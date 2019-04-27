LITTLETON, Colo. / MADISON—John Brookhouse Both, “JB,” “Johnny812,” “G-Pops” passed on unexpectedly, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in a state of grace, wind in his face, riding his motorcycle. He was born into this world Oct. 2,1958, the only son of Francis and Nancy (Becker) Both. After graduation from high school, he joined the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in October of 1977.
He was an avid adventurer and traveled this country with a zest for living. John’s journey enabled him to choose out of the ordinary and unusual paths as life presented itself. Throughout these quests in life he collected love and chaos, joy and despair, and in August of 1988, he entered the rooms of recovery, allowing consistent permanency to pass away gratefully clean.
Throughout his life he had a variety of employments, his light hearted spirit, consistent dedication with determination to fill each day or task, treating each with wit and the forethought of “another of life’s adventures,” allowed him to show his confidence and genuine heart.
John married the love of his life, Theresa, at Vilas Park in Madison, on July 25,1992, opening his heart and soul to both of his stepchildren, Nina Brooke (Brian Engstrom) and Blake Ipson (Jessica). G-pop’s unconditional love flourished through his grandsons, Darren and Tanner Engstrom. He had adoration for his nephew, godson, Antonio Both (Sela Maria) and fondness for his nephew, Drew Ferguson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Nancy Both. John is survived by his eldest sister, Peggy Both (Randy Chase), and his baby sister, Mary D. Both (Brad); aunts, uncles and cousins along with many, many friends that are always treasured, regardless of the miles in between.
Fulfilling his dream of moving to Colorado with Theresa, lifted a dark heaviness and he was finally able to breathe, not just sigh. His hugs were indelible, his singing a verse or two… well, unforgettable. With deepest appreciation and love to the many people who gave him unconditional love to heal him as he unequivocally returned theirs.
Forever missed, yet never forgotten.