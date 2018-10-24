VERONA—Donald S. Boster, age 77, of Verona, formerly of Sun Prairie, passed away on Oct. 21, 2018, at Willow Pointe Memory Care in Verona. He was born on Jan. 14, 1941, in Lincoln, Ill., the son of Howard and Blanche Boster. He married Frances A. Hall on Sept. 21, 1963, in Deer Lodge, Tenn. Don graduated from Joliet Township High School, and worked for close to 20 years at Alcoa Aluminum Company. Don enjoyed spending time with his family and making music. Don was an accomplished drummer who played for years in local bands.
Donald is survived by his wife of 55 years, Frances; as well as his children, son, Donald of Sun Prairie; and daughters, Kimberly Walton of Baraboo; Tammy Boster of Carmi, Ill.; Debra Boster of Pardeeville; Susan Leadingham of Sun Prairie; and Valerie Tradewell of Pardeeville. He is preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Paul May; and his sons, Jesse Eugene and David Allen.
A Celebration of Don’s Life will be held on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at 2 p.m., at TWIN VALLEY FREE WILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 4036 Twin Valley Road, Middleton. Friends and family may call from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Please share your memories at www.InformedChoiceFunerals.com.
