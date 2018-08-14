MADISON / SUN PRAIRIE - Marshall "Mickey" Bostad, age 89, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, at Fountainhead Homes in DeForest. He was born on Aug. 1, 1929, in the Town of Burke, and was the son of Clarence and Bessie (McMurran) Bostad. He married Shirley Ihland on Oct. 16, 1954. Together they farmed on his home farm. "Mickey loved to farm."
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; his sister, Elaine Bostad; in-laws, Carol Bostad, Wayne (Audrey) Ihland, David (Diane) Ihland, Ruth Ann (Jerry) Dobbs and Gwen Peirce; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty (Willard) Gerbitz; brother, LaVerne Bostad; and brother-in-law, Jim Peirce.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, at BURKE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5720 Portage Road, Madison, with Pastor Robert Neubert presiding. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, at the TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church on Saturday.
A special thank you to Heartland Hospice and the staff at Fountainhead Homes. The family suggests memorials be made to Burke Lutheran Building Fund or Heartland Hospice.
"Home at last, Mickey."