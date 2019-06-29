MCFARLAND - Gary Deane Bostad, age 74 of McFarland, died on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at his home unexpectedly. Gary was born on Aug. 18, 1944, in Madison, the son of Kenneth Deane Bostad and LaVonne Vivian Clary (Wold). Gary graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1962. He was formerly married to Gloria Bostad (McMann).
Gary had an awesome sense of humor with family and friends. He worked in the construction industry and was a fantastic drywall finisher. Gary was a member of the U.S. Army 101st Paratrooper Division. He was a diehard Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan and was the Dollar Store's best customer where he would buy knickknacks for family and friends.
Gary is survived by his daughter, Dawn (Jack) Holverson and Misty (Jeff) Holverson; eight siblings, Patricia Urso, Susan (Wendell) Gardner, Kenneth Clary, Mark (Lisa) Clary, Laurel Clary, Julie (Doug) Anderson, Doug (Darcy) Clary and Joel (Anne) Clary; grandchildren, Ashley, Austin, Tristan and Daniel; and great-grandchildren, Dwayne Jr. and Heaven. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, location to be determined. Online condolences may be made to www.gundersonfh.com