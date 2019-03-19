HIGHLAND - John W. Bosch, age 70, of Highland, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the V.A. Hospital in Madison. John was born on Nov. 21, 1948, in Hazel Green to Fidelis and Helen (Doyle) Bosch. He was a 1966 graduate of Highland High School. After attending college for a year, John served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Cheryl Kosharek on May 13, 1972.
John owned and operated American Family Insurance in Highland for 25 years. He was a member of Ss. Anthony and Philip Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, the Robert Kail American Legion Post 422 and the Mineral Point D.A.V. Post 67. John enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, picking berries and morels and spending time in his garage.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother; and his father-in-law, Melvin Kosharek. John is survived by his wife, Cheryl of Highland; four children, Heidi (Craig) Neuroth of Verona; Minda (Mark) Lemke of Onalaska; William (Tracie) Bosch of Apple Valley, Minn., and Jackie (Jason Kleppe) Dorota of Highland; 11 grandchildren, Logan and Will Neuroth; Madyson, Micah and Max Lemke; Jackson and Henry Bosch; Cal and Davis Dorota and Brayden and Morgan Kleppe; his mother-in-law, Mary Kosharek; a brother, James (Joanne) Bosch of Verona; two sisters, Lois Forrestal of Denver, Colo., and Alice (Larry) Hach of Chandler, Ariz.; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at ST. PHILIP'S CATHOLIC CHURCH with Father James Murphy officiating. Burial will be in St. Philip's Cemetery with full Military Honors. Friends may call at St. Philip's Catholic Church from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, and again on Friday after 10 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com.