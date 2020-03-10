Bosch, Jill M.

MADISON - Jill M. Bosch, age 37, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison after a long battle with cancer. Jill was an incredibly confident woman who never let this battle distract her from what was important in life. She was born on March 9, 1982, in Madison, to Joanne (Menke) and Jim Bosch. On July 13, 2013, she was united in marriage to Kyle Schmitz.

Jill grew up in Verona and graduated from Verona Area High School, where she was prom queen in 1999. In 2004, she graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with majors in Finance and Risk Management. More importantly, she expanded her circle of friends creating lasting relationships that continue actively to this day.

Jill and Kyle moved to San Francisco in 2012 to chase career opportunities. San Francisco was home to many adventures, from a city-wide search for the best cheeseburger to bike rides over the Golden Gate Bridge with Karl the Fog. None of these adventures compare to that of starting a family. Jill and Kyle gave birth to their son, Wesley, on Sept. 12, 2014. In 2018, Jill, Kyle, and Wesley moved back to Madison to be closer to family and friends.

