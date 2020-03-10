Bosch, Jill M.

MADISON - Jill M. Bosch, age 37, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison after a long battle with cancer. Jill was an incredibly confident woman who never let this battle distract her from what was important in life. She was born on March 9, 1982, in Madison, to Joanne (Menke) and Jim Bosch. On July 13, 2013, she was united in marriage to Kyle Schmitz.
Jill grew up in Verona and graduated from Verona Area High School, where she was prom queen in 1999. In 2004, she graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with majors in Finance and Risk Management. More importantly, she expanded her circle of friends creating lasting relationships that continue actively to this day.
Jill and Kyle moved to San Francisco in 2012 to chase career opportunities. San Francisco was home to many adventures, from a city-wide search for the best cheeseburger to bike rides over the Golden Gate Bridge with Karl the Fog. None of these adventures compare to that of starting a family. Jill and Kyle gave birth to their son, Wesley, on Sept. 12, 2014. In 2018, Jill, Kyle, and Wesley moved back to Madison to be closer to family and friends.
Jill had a successful career in corporate finance at Alliant Energy, Madison Gas and Electric, and finally at Pacific Gas and Electric in downtown San Francisco. She was very detail oriented and enjoyed the comradery of work. She was always up for a coffee "meeting." Upon moving back to Madison, Jill continued to work for Wealth and Wisdom of Wisconsin, where she focused her efforts on helping family and friends secure their long term financial goals.
Jill is survived by her husband, Kyle; son, Wesley; parents, Joanne and Jim Bosch; sister, Julie; mother and father-in-law, Lynda and Tyson Schmitz; sister-in-law, Kelsey; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lorraine and Omer Menke and Helen and Fidelis Bosch, and uncle, John Bosch. Family and friends meant everything to her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, and also from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday.
The family would like to thank all of those involved with Jill's care, the doctors and nurses at UW Hospital for the special care she received over the last few months and Father Bart Timmerman for assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
