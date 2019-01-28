MADISON - Elizabeth A. "Bette" Norgaren Bortz passed away on Jan. 25, 2019, at her home from complications of COPD, surrounded by her loving family. Bette was born Jan. 11, 1946, to Peder and Mildred Norgaren, in Stoughton, Wis., and graduated from Stoughton High School in 1964.
Bette was employed for over 35 years at Smoky's Supper Club, making long standing friendships. She was also employed by Harland Sprague Dawley of Madison for 15 years.
Bette is survived by her sons, Chad and Shawn, of Madison, and Jason (Megan) of Magalia, Calif. She is further survived by her beloved grandchildren, Bailey E. Hartman, McFarland, Lizabeth and Kyle Bortz, Melbourne, Fla., and Riley Bortz, Magalia, Calif.; great-grandson, Carter Morrison, McFarland; sister, Mary Jo Norgaren, Waunakee; nieces, Marti Berg, Joni Wood (Craig) and Mari Steele, all of Stoughton, and Shay Park (Andrew Barger), Davis, Calif.; several cousins; and many long standing friends. Bette will be remembered for her quick wit and, most of all, her very kind heart. Bette was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Peter A. Norgaren; sister, Susan D. Christenson; and nephew, Peter J. Norgaren.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Pierre Kory, UW Health Pulmonology Department, without whom Bette and her family would not have had the guidance necessary to deal with COPD, and for the loving care he provided to her over the many years. We would also like to thank the Madison Agrace HospiceCare Green Team for their care, particularly Sue, Holly, and Loretta, for making Bette's final journey one filled with compassion, dignity, respect and kindness. We would also like to thank Bette's Stoughton High classmates and her many friends for their thoughtfulness and kindness shown as well as her dearest friend, Jeanne Jirasek, for the love and support she has shown not only to Bette, but to all of us.
At Bette's request, no funeral service will be held. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date at Smoky's Supper Club.
Memorials in Bette's name may be made to UW Foundation-Pulmonology Research and Education Fund, U.S. Bank Lockbox 78807, Milwaukee, WI 53278 or Agrace Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711.