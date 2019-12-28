Borman, Barbara Ann

MADISON - Barbara Ann Borman, age 94, died on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Agrace Hospice in Madison. She was born in Mapleton, Wis. to Otto John and Florence Kay (Lenz) Kiesling on June 17, 1925.

Barbara married John Lee Borman at Bethel Lutheran Church on Oct. 4, 1948, after graduating Phi Beta Kappa with a degree in Nursing from UW Madison. Both loved to travel and they did so extensively, however Madison remained “home” and was where they raised their five children. They owned and managed two restaurants off the Square and student housing on Langdon and State Street. In addition to her professional nursing career at UW Hospital, Barbara often served their neighborhood as the nurse on call. Barbara never drove when she could instead walk, bike or cross-country ski to her destination.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Her children learned early never to say “I am bored.” as she could always find something that needed doing. She was a voracious reader, stoic golfer, exceptional seamstress, exemplary bridge player and ardent supporter of PBS and Nature Conservancy. A Master Gardner and Volunteer at Olbrich, she was happiest in her gardens with one of her children or grandchildren at her side and she filled her house with beautifully arranged flowers and flowering plants.