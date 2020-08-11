Bordson, Frances A.

There will be a brief graveside service at 2 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2020, at RESURRECTION CATHOLIC CEMETERY with Msgr. Ken Fiedler, Our Lady Queen of Peace, officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to attend; however, due to the pandemic there will not be a formal visitation nor a reception following. Masks and social distancing are preferred. The gravesite is near the corner of Regent Street and Franklin Avenue. The family is requesting no gifts be sent and any donations should be made to a charity of your choice. Frances is loved dearly and will be greatly missed by her family. Thanks for giving us such wonderful memories, Mom.