Bordson, Frances A.

MADISON - Frances A. Bordson, age 95, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 6, 2020. She was born in Madison, the daughter of Joseph and Rosaria "Sara" (Caravello) Varese.
Frances attended Madison Central High School. She flourished growing up in the Italian Greenbush, along with the grape vines and lush gardens. It was a place like no other, where tomatoes and pasta dried on porches in the bright sunshine, dandelions were made into wine, and you were kissed on both cheeks by the many loving relatives. Frances met the love of her life, George H. Bordson, at a Turner Hall dance, and after 55 years of marriage George passed away in 2004. Frances was a homemaker and a devoted mother and wife. Her family was the center of her universe.
Frances is survived by her loving daughters, Connie (Rick) Eberhardt, Middleton, and Debbie Bordson-Blatter (Thomas Blatter), Fitchburg; her grandchildren, Matthew (Erin) Eberhardt, Mitchel (Megan) Eberhardt, Adam Blatter (Frances Macaulay) and Jessica Blatter (Morten Gilder); and her great-grandchildren, Ethan, Amelia, Heidi and Henrik Eberhardt and Oraia Rose Macaulay. She is also survived by her sister, Conchara Troia (John, deceased). She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister and brother-in-law, Martha (Anthony) DiPiazza; her brothers and their spouses, Sam (Mary) Varese, Steve (Alice) Varese, Joseph (Adele) Varesi; and infant siblings, twins, Jerry and Jimmie, and Martha and Russell.
There will be a brief graveside service at 2 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2020, at RESURRECTION CATHOLIC CEMETERY with Msgr. Ken Fiedler, Our Lady Queen of Peace, officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to attend; however, due to the pandemic there will not be a formal visitation nor a reception following. Masks and social distancing are preferred. The gravesite is near the corner of Regent Street and Franklin Avenue. The family is requesting no gifts be sent and any donations should be made to a charity of your choice. Frances is loved dearly and will be greatly missed by her family. Thanks for giving us such wonderful memories, Mom.
