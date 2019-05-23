MADISON / WISC. RAPIDS / WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. - Cliff Borden passed away on April 27, 2019, age 89, of complications from Parkinson’s Disease. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Sally, loving father of five children, and a career service man in the U.S. Army. He grew up in New Jersey and graduated from Seton Hall University.
Cliff served in the Korean War, 1952 to 1953, in army intelligence, and on active duty during Vietnam. He remained in the Army Reserve, rising to the rank of colonel, and serving in the U.S., Germany and Korea. He was a member of the Korean War Veterans Association, Chapter 245 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 7591, and served as state public information officer for the VFW.
Cliff was rightly proud of helping make a Wisconsin Korean War Veterans Memorial a reality. He played key roles on the committee that ultimately received support from the legislature for the memorial, located in Plover, Wis.
In Cliff’s civilian career he worked as a reporter and anchor at radio and television stations in New England and as news director for WFHR radio in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. He also served as public information officer for the Wis. State Department of Veterans Affairs.
Cliff ‘s dear friend Scott, introduced him to his other great passion, fishing for trout. Cliff had many happy hours chasing trout around Wisconsin and up into Canada. He loved adventurous vacations with Sally, together they roamed as far as London, Panama, and the Caribbean.
The great joy of his life was his family, his wife of 61 years, Sally; his sons, Tim (Lisa), Peter (Susan), Chris (Xiomara), Jon (Karen); his daughter, Anne (Roger); and his five grandsons, Michael, Nathan, Noah, John, and Baxter. He will be lovingly remembered and missed by all.
A Celebration of Life for friends and family will be held in Madison, on June 8, 2019, 1 p.m., at ASBURY METHODIST CHURCH. Memorials to Fairview Hospice, Minnesota, or the charity of your choice.