Borchers, Christine Ziegler

MADISON/OSHKOSH – Christine Ziegler Borchers, age 69, passed away after a fight with cancer at Agrace Hospice on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Chris was born on June 10, 1951, in Madison, Wis., to Calvin and Jeanne (Krohn) Ziegler. She graduated from East High and was a lifelong resident of Madison's North and Eastside. Chris married Randy Borchers on April 10, 1983, in Las Vegas. Chris truly enjoyed all of the friends she made at the DILHR and DWD. After 37 years working for the state, she retired so she could do more of what she loved most: spend time on the boat enjoying the sun and water. She was a great cook, voracious reader and loved animals, especially her grand dog, Maverick. Chris was an amazing lady, known for her witty personality and mean gimlet making skills, and she will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of sharing time with her.