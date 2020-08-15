Borchers, Christine Ziegler

MADISON/OSHKOSH – Christine Ziegler Borchers, age 69, passed away after a fight with cancer at Agrace Hospice on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Chris was born on June 10, 1951, in Madison, Wis., to Calvin and Jeanne (Krohn) Ziegler. She graduated from East High and was a lifelong resident of Madison's North and Eastside. Chris married Randy Borchers on April 10, 1983, in Las Vegas. Chris truly enjoyed all of the friends she made at the DILHR and DWD. After 37 years working for the state, she retired so she could do more of what she loved most: spend time on the boat enjoying the sun and water. She was a great cook, voracious reader and loved animals, especially her grand dog, Maverick. Chris was an amazing lady, known for her witty personality and mean gimlet making skills, and she will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of sharing time with her.
Chris is survived by her husband of 37 years, Randy; son, Bradley (Vanessa LaCoste); sister, Karen (Larry) Taff and their children, Jacob and Jesse; and will forever be a "Twisted Sister" to Karen and Traci Mann.
The family will be holding a private service. Due to the poor COVID situation we will be hosting a get-together at a later date to share stories and memories.
The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Agrace Hospice or the Dane County Humane Society.
To view and sign this guestbook please visit:
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
608-249-8257
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.