MADISON - William “Bill” Glen Borchardt, 89, passed away at home on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. His goal was to live to 100 but he was 11 years short when cancer took him from his loving family. Bill was born on April 14, 1930 to Myrtle (Graunke) Jennerman and William Borchardt, and a sister Charlene.
Bill graduated from Madison Central High School in 1948, where he met his wife, Lavonne “Bonnie” (Kruger). They married Dec. 4, 1948, celebrating over 70 years of marriage. Every time Bonnie entered a room, Bill would say hello my beautiful wife with a big smile on his face! They always held hands, were soulmates, and a true example of love.
Bill worked for Madison Gas and Electric Co. for over 42 years, retiring in 1992. Bill was a proud union man, which he instilled and is carried on by his daughters. He was a dedicated leader and member of IBEW Local 2304. He was the president of Madison Labor Temple for 19 years and served on the board for 27 years.
Bill was a devoted family man, and loved spending time with everyone. He and Bonnie played a game of skip-bo every morning to see who was boss, even though he always “let mom win”. He taught his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids a number of card games including euchre, poker, blackjack, cribbage or anything they begged him to teach them. He loved taking his family fishing, boating, or to the casino where he usually had a cigar or toothpick in his mouth. Spending time at the cabin was always a family favorite, where he showed all the kids how to fill the bird feeders, grill out, and swing on the front porch for a story or two. Bill would give all the kids rides on his John Deere tractor, and throw margarita parties at his old farmhouse. We know he is enjoying endless tacos, ice cream sundaes and black licorice treats. We will miss him balancing his cake on his head every birthday, and his scratchy ticklish mustache kisses. Bill was a fan of all Wisconsin sports, especially the Packers and Badgers. He loved cheering on his teams with his son and best buddy Steve. Bill was so proud of each generation he built and would often say he had the best family in the world.
Bill is survived by his loving family including his beautiful wife, Lavonne; daughters, Janis Borchardt, Kathy (Dean) Reinke, Lori Clayton, Judy (Dave) Ferwerda, and Diane (Mark) Habich; sons, William (Denise) Borchardt, and Steven Borchardt; sister, Charlene Caucutt; brother and sisters-in-laws,(or as he would say out-laws), Pat Kruger, Dennis (Evelyn) Kruger, Karen Kruger, and Jan (Andy) Knapton; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jennifer Latek (Scot and children, Sydney, Harrison), Verónica M Luquis (partner, Scott Briggs and mother, Yvonne Luquis-Ortega), Heather Reinke (Bonnie Jardine and child, Alex Reinke-Jardine), Lisa Borchardt (child Tyler and granddaughter Nala), Jessica Martin (Stirling and children Owen, Nora), Bill (Joe) Borchardt, Jerel Townsend, Amanda Ferwerda (Kathy and children, Samantha, Nathan), Chad Gunnelson (Melissa and children, Taylor, Evan, Dash), Eric Habich (fiancée, AnnaBelle Salas), Elizabeth Spielbauer (Dave and children, Abby, Austin, Natalie, Ella), Shannon Clayton (partner, Shane Johnson and children, Myles and Macy Wieneke), Ryan (Demi) Clayton, Trevor (Mariah) Habich.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Paul Jennerman; and daughter, Linda Borchardt.
Condolences may be sent to Lavonne Borchardt: c/o Kathy Reinke at 9314 Eaglewood Dr. Verona, Wis. 53593.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Bill’s honor on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 12-4 p.m. at Madison Labor Temple, 1602 South Park Street Madison, Wis. 53715.
Our family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare for their compassion and allowing our husband, father, grandpa and great grandpa to die with dignity and grace just as he lived his life. Bill was our rock and we will miss him dearly! We love you.