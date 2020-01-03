Booth, Gertrude Elizabeth

MADISON - Gertrude Elizabeth Booth, 94, of Madison, Wis., formerly of Lena, Ill. and Monroe, Wis., died on Dec. 17, 2019, at St. Mary's Care Center in Madison, Wis. She was born on June 10, 1925, in Hixton, Wis., to the Rev. F. Arthur and Alice (Oosterhuis) Grunewald. She graduated from Shelbyville (Ill.) High School in 1943. She graduated from Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago, Ill. in 1947, as an enlisted member of the World War II Cadet Nurse Corps. Gertrude married Herbert Booth on June 26, 1952 at the First Baptist Church in Beloit, Wis. She worked as a Registered Nurse for Presbyterian Hospital and then moved to Monroe to work for the Monroe Clinic, formerly known as St. Clare Hospital. She worked at the clinic from 1950-1953 and then in the newborn nursery at the hospital from 1973 until her retirement in 1986. Photography, knitting, rock collecting, her beagles and camping were a few of her favorite things. She enjoyed two summers of camping in Alaska with her husband and their beagle Molly the most. They camped in northern Wisconsin for many summers, and also had a site at Pioneer Park Campground Resort for 30 years. She was a member of Lena Evangelical Free Church, Rush-Presbyterian-St. Lukes Alumni Association in Chicago, Ill. and a former member of Sweet Adelines.