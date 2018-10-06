MADISON / LA JOLLA, Calif.—Roger Wright Boom died on Aug. 8, 2018, in La Jolla, Calif., following a long bout with Alzheimer’s disease. Roger was born in 1923 in Bladen, Neb. He attended the University of Nebraska, earning a bachelor’s degree in Physics in 1944, Phi Beta Kappa, Pi Mu Epsilon, and Sigma Xi. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1945, and taught electronics at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center.
He continued his education after World War II, at the University of Minnesota (M.S.-1950). In 1951, he married LaVerne Backdahl. Roger earned his PhD in Physics at UCLA in 1958. With Profs. Kenneth R. Mackenzie, and Byron T. Wright, other graduate students and technicians, Roger helped bring up the new UCLA, 49 inch cyclotron. He then did postdoctoral research at the University of Bonn for two years before joining Oak Ridge National Lab in 1960. In 1963, he returned to California to work for Atomics International where he received the prestigious IR100 award for his work in cryogenics and superconductivity.
In 1968 Roger joined the faculty of the College of Engineering at UW-Madison. There he continued his research in cryogenics and superconductivity, and established the Applied Superconductivity Center which is now located at Florida State University in Tallahassee. His projects included early work in Super Conductive Magnetic Energy Storage, an invention of his and his long time collaborators and friends, Profs. Warren Young, and Harold Peterson. During his tenure at UW he received the Byron Bird Award from the School of Engineering in 1986.
Numerous researchers and leaders in the field today were doctoral candidates in his program. He retired and became Distinguished Professor Emeritus in 1993. In July 1993, the Cryogenic Engineering Conference presented Boom with the Samuel C. Collins Award for outstanding contributions to cryogenic technology.
Roger was awarded 12 patents, primarily in the design of systems for cryogenic superconductivity. The Cryogenic Society of America established the Roger W. Boom Award in 2008. It is awarded biannually to a young professional who “shows promise for making significant contributions to the fields of cryogenic engineering and applied superconductivity.”
Roger was an avid golfer and was a member of Blackhawk Country Club while living in Madison.
Roger’s love for the quest of knowledge was indeed tangible, including the establishment of a fellowship fund through the University of Wisconsin Foundation for both men and women pursuing advanced degrees in Engineering. He and La Verne were members of the Bascom Hill Society.
Roger was preceded in death by his wife, La Verne Boom in 2001; his parents, Frank and Gladys Boom; his sister, Lurye McKenzie; and his brother-in-law and high school physics teacher, Ronald J. McKenzie, Jr. He is survived by nephews, Ronald (Margot) McKenzie III.; and Rodney (Paula) McKenzie; nieces, Roine (Chas) Thomsen, and Marilyn Calhoun; and nephew, Gary Ripley; and grandnieces and grandnephews
A memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m., on Oct. 18, 2018, at BLACKHAWK COUNTRY CLUB, 3606 Blackhawk Drive, Shorewood Hills, Madison.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to University of Wisconsin Foundation, 1848 University Ave., Madison, WI 53726, memo line: for Boom Fellowship Fund.