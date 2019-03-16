DEFOREST - Gladys M. Bookhout, age 83, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, March 8, 2019. She was born July 31, 1935, in Raddison, Wis., daughter to Joseph and Bernice (Halverson) Balczewski. She was united in marriage to Robert Bookhout on Sept. 19, 1953, at St. Olaf Catholic Church in Deforest. They were married 65 years and together raised three children.
Gladys was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She loved cooking and entertaining for her family and friends. Gladys also enjoyed gardening, making crafts and traveling.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; her sons, David and Paul (Teri) Bookhout; and her daughter, Donna (Bill) Ziegler; her grandchildren, Will, Jessica, David Jr., Nicole, Matthew (Danielle) and Amy; her sister, Pat Kading; and brothers, Victor and Joe (Kathy) Balczewski; and several nieces and nephews. Gladys was preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn Graff; brother, Bernard; and brothers-in-law, Bud Graff and Roland Kading.
A Memorial Mass will be held at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 623 Jefferson St., Deforest, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 11 a.m., with Father Vincent Brewer Presiding. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.
The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate love and care. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.