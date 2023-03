PORTAGE - Bonny Lee Oestreich, age 76, of Portage, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), with a time for Sharing of Memories at 12:00 noon.