Sept. 20, 1942 – Jan. 10, 2023

SUN PRAIRIE — Bonnie Lee Zitske passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer on Jan. 10, 2023.

She was born on Sept. 20, 1942, in Madison, Wis. She was a 1960 graduate of Madison Central High School and worked for the State of Wisconsin for over 40 years. Bonnie was a force to all that knew her with her inquisitive mind, caring nature, and independent spirit. You could always count on finding her cozied up in her sunroom with a good book, cuddling with her beloved cat, Izzy. She cherished her many lunches with her friend, Karen, as well as the Sun Prairie ladies.

The family is so thankful that she was surrounded by her loved ones in her last hours and she was able to meet her great-grandson for the first time. We will forever remember her with the smile that graced her face in those moments.

Bonnie is survived by two children, Tracy (Dan) Goodman and Mike (Rachelle) Zitske; her four grandchildren, Cameron and Kara Goodman, Alex (Haley) Zitske and Samantha (Danny) Zitske, their mother, Wendi Zitske; and two great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice for their guidance and endless support.

A family celebration of life will be held at a later date. We are honoring Bonnie’s wishes and no services will be held.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420