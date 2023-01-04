Aug. 22, 1940 – Jan. 1, 2023

OREGON—Bonnie Joyce Bohse, age 82, of Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at SSM Health-St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on Aug. 22, 1940, in Menominee, Mich., the daughter of Norman and Margaret (Seidl) Behrendt.

Bonnie graduated from Marinette High School in 1958. She was united in marriage to Merritt “Skip” Bohse on June 22, 1963, in Marinette, Wis. Bonnie earned her degree as a dental assistant. She worked many years as a receptionist for several businesses in the Oregonadison area. She was an active, valued, and cherished member of the People’s United Methodist Church since she moved to Oregon in 1970. She was a devoted Christian and lived her faith every day.

Bonnie enjoyed being a member of the Philanthropic (non-collegiate) Epsilon Sigma Alpha sorority (ESA) helping to raise millions of dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Bonni’’s favorite place to be was New York City, especially Broadway. While raising her family, she was an exceptional knitter and seamstress making clothes for herself and her family. She was a proud Badgers fan and a proud shareholder of the Green Bay Packers! But most of all, her favorite thing to do was spend time with her family and four grandsons.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Skip; son, Dirk (Kristen); daughter, Barbara McKenna (Steve); and grandchildren, Jeremy, Nicholas, Nathaniel (McKenna), and Jacob Bohse. As well as her brothers, Jeff (Nancy), Greg (Jean), Brad (Ellen), Perry (Minerva), and Nick (Leslie); and sister, Joanie Behrendt; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Margaret Behrendt.

A funeral service will be held at PEOPLE’S UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 103 N. Alpine Parkway, Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, with the Rev. Dan Dick presiding. Visitation will be held at the church immediately before the service, starting at 9:30 a.m.

The family would like to especially thank niece, Wendy Bennett and her husband, Matt for their unyielding care for Bonnie at the very end.Memorials may be gifted in Bonnie’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

