September 15, 1958—July 29, 2023

MADISON—Bonnie Jean Bulin, aged 64, of Madison, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 29, 2023.

Bonnie is survived by her father, Martin Bulin, of Lavalle; three brothers, Gary (Carol) Bulin of Cazenovia, Dale (Lisa) Bulin and Richard (Donnella) Bulin of Lavalle; nieces and nephews: Ernest (Krystal) Bulin of South Dakota, Timothy (Rita) Bulin, Robert (Jenny) Bulin, and Ted Bulin of Cazenovia, Carrie (Nathan) Heiking of Lime Ridge, Mindy (Nick) Clardy of Louisiana, Miranda (Jeremy) Powell, Mariana Bulin and Marshall Bulin of LaValle; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins; close friends, Rose and Jane, and her family at Meichers.

Funeral services for Bonnie J. Bulin will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 4, 2023, at the Valton Friends Church in Valton with Stan Bauer officiating. Burial will follow in the Oaks Cemetery, Woodland Township. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Cazenovia Chapel and on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church in Valton.

The Farber Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.