Bonnie Jarenek

April 23, 1948 – Dec. 31, 2022
MENOMONEE FALLS/FITCHBURG – Bonnie Jeranek, age 74, of Fitchburg, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
A gathering of family, friends and neighbors will be held on the farm at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, to celebrate Bonnie’s life. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Oregon
Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park St.
(608) 835-3515
