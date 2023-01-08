 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bonnie Jarenek

April 23, 1948 – Dec. 31, 2022

MENOMONEE FALLS/FITCHBURG – Bonnie Jeranek, age 74, of Fitchburg, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

A gathering of family, friends and neighbors will be held on the farm at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, to celebrate Bonnie’s life. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park St.

(608) 835-3515

