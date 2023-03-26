Jan. 17, 1928 – March 15, 2023

SAUK CITY — Bonnie McGuine, 95, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie Memory Care Unit in Sauk City, Wis.

Bonnie Mae Austin was born on January 17, 1928, to the late Henry and Leta (Stucky) Austin on the Austin-Blaine Farm near Boscobel, Wis. Bonnie graduated from Boscobel High School in May 1945. While in high school, Bonnie was a Reporting Correspondent for the Wisconsin State Journal. After graduation she attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison graduating in June 1950, with a B.S. Degree in Education and accepted a position at Sauk City High School teaching English that Fall.

Shortly after moving to Sauk City, Bonnie met her husband Jim McGuine, a High School teacher and coach. They were married in December 1951, and together they had four children, Kathleen, Patrick, Timothy, and Maureen “Dolly.” Jim passed away unexpectedly in September 1970.

Bonnie continued to raise her children in the Sauk Prairie area, and during the next 35 years she worked in the Sauk-Prairie community and surrounding areas in various roles, most notably at the Sauk Prairie School District as an Elementary School Library Teaching Assistant.

She is survived by her four children and their spouses: Kathleen (Kevin) Ward, Fort Wayne, Ind., Patrick (Marci) McGuine, Kennett Square, Pa., Timothy (Jane) McGuine, Sauk City, Wis., and Dolly (Jim) Johnson, Golden Valley, Minn.; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her cousin, two nieces, a nephew, and a number of great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Bonnie was preceded in death by her brother, Edwin (Betty Ann) Austin; brother-in-law, Tom (Freda) McGuine; niece, Cheryll VanMeter; nephews: Greg Austin, Terry McGuine; and her great-granddaughter, Lilly McGuine.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 100 Oak Street, Prairie du Sac, WI 53578. The Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, with visitation being held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held in the St. Aloysius Cemetery, Sauk City.

Additional details and online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.