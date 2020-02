PORTAGE — Joseph Fredrick Bonin, age 45, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in Portage on Feb. 7, 2020.

A Celebration of Life for Joey will be held on March 8, 2020, at the VFW in Portage from noon to 4 p.m. with a luncheon served.

Full obituary may be found at KRATZ FUNERAL HOME-Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com), who is assisting the family with arrangements.

