WATERTOWN - Phillip M. Bongard, age 86, of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, after a long illness, surrounded by family. Phil was born on March 10, 1933, in Sauk City, to Kate (nee Ganser) Bongard and William Bongard.
Phil is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara (nee Block) Bongard; two sons, Scott Bongard of Schaumburg, Ill., and David (Carey) Bongard of Mequon; three grandchildren, Ryan (Stefanie) Bongard, Kate (Collin) Filipp, and Kendall Bongard; four great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Funeral service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at ST. BERNARD'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Watertown, with Father Miroslaw Szynal officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at St. Bernard's Cemetery.
A heartfelt thank you to the family, friends and caregivers who have supported Phil and Barb, particularly during the last three years. Gifts in memory of Phil, would be appreciated to St. Bernard's Catholic Church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com