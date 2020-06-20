Bongard, Margaret Joan "Peggy" (Conway)

FITCHBURG/MARSHALL - Margaret “Peggy” Joan Bongard (Conway) age 86, born Feb. 15, 1934, passed away peacefully at home with her family, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held on June 27, 2020 at Prairie Creek Refuge Church, 6484 N. Bird St., Sun Prairie, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Masks will be required to attend. You may bring your own or we will also be providing some at the door. We are also asking that everyone practice social distancing.

Flowers, donations, or condolences can be made to the “Margaret Bongard Memorial”, Prairie Creek Refuge Church, 6484 N. Bird St., Sun Prairie, WI 53590.

