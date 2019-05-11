SAUK CITY - Lucille E. (Weynand) Bongard, passed away at the age of 85, on May 9, 2019, at the Sauk Prairie Hospital. Lucy was born Sept. 9, 1933, in Milwaukee, to the late Michael and Marie (Fischer) Weynand. They later moved to Sauk City.
Lucy attended St. Aloysius grade school and graduated from the Sauk City High School in 1951. She was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. Lucy married Eugene Bongard on June 14, 1952; he preceded her in death on Oct. 12, 1995. She was proud of her family and made caring for her family her priority.
Lucy is survived by her children, Sheila (Bob) Roemer of Sauk City, Scott of Spring Green, Lynn of Sauk City, Brad (Carla) of Arena, Brian of Evansville, and Gary of Sauk City; grandchildren, Stacy (Shane) Midthun, Brent Roemer, Jessica (Jason) Berner, Melissa (Craig) LaPine, Kristen and Sean Bongard; great-grandchilden, Rose and Emma Midthun, Meadow Roemer, Avery and Jackson LaPine; a brother, Michael (Mary) Weynand; brother-in-law, Lee (Carol) Bongard; sisters-in-law, Dianne Weynand, Frances Thompson, Karen (Leon) Breunig, and Liz and Virginia Bongard. She is further survived by many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Weynand.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on May 16, 2019, at ST. ALOYSIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 115 Madison St., Sauk City. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held on May 15, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City, where a Rosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will continue the morning of Mass at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com