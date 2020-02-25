Bong, Robert Adam "Bob"

MIDDLETON/ASHTON — Robert Adam "Bob" Bong, age 85, of Middleton/Ashton, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born on Feb. 6, 1935, in the Township of Berry, the son of John and Anna Bong. He married Patricia Mash on March 21, 1969, and they enjoyed their 26 years together, always welcoming family and friends to their lake cottages.
Bob started his own business, Robert A. Bong Excavating, with his sons Dennis and David in 1969, and he was involved until his retirement in 2011. Bob had a strong faith and was a longtime member of St. Peter's Church in Ashton. His primary devotion, though, was to his family. He was a cornerstone in creating an incredibly close family. He spent his summers boating and skiing with children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces and friends. Bob's other passion in life was music. He played in two bands, The Alpine Brass and The Travelons, and his music was enjoyed by many. He also enjoyed traveling in his motor home and flying his ultralite airplane.
You have free articles remaining.
Bob is survived by his children, Dennis (Nancy) Bong, David (Robin) Bong, Pamela (Tim) McCarthy and William Mash; grandchildren, Daniel (Stacy) Bong, Amanda (Robby) Lehr, Cory (Sara) Acker, Sara (Ian) Allen, Caitlin (Brian) Esser, David Bong and Nicole Bong; great-grandchildren, Gracyn, Hudson and Isla Lehr, Declan and Oakley Allen and MaKenzie and Morgan Bong; siblings, Anna Mae Koeppel, Eddie Bong, Kenny (Linda) Bong, Butch Bong, Mary Ann (Gordon) Ring and Roger (Cindy) Bong; and many nieces and nephews. He had a special place in his heart for his companion, Nancy Pellmann, and his nieces, Shana, Angela, Brittany and Michelle. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia; son, Robert (Bobby); and brother, Gerry.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. PETER'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7121 County Road K, Ashton, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, with Father Chris Gernetzke presiding. Burial will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Ashton. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
Special thanks to Cindy Bong for all of her love, support and guidance during these past few years. The team at Agrace HospiceCare was also invaluable for helping us navigate Bob's journey. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Robert's name to the family to be placed at various charities at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761