Bong, Robert Adam "Bob"

MIDDLETON/ASHTON — Robert Adam "Bob" Bong, age 85, of Middleton/Ashton, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born on Feb. 6, 1935, in the Township of Berry, the son of John and Anna Bong. He married Patricia Mash on March 21, 1969, and they enjoyed their 26 years together, always welcoming family and friends to their lake cottages.

Bob started his own business, Robert A. Bong Excavating, with his sons Dennis and David in 1969, and he was involved until his retirement in 2011. Bob had a strong faith and was a longtime member of St. Peter's Church in Ashton. His primary devotion, though, was to his family. He was a cornerstone in creating an incredibly close family. He spent his summers boating and skiing with children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces and friends. Bob's other passion in life was music. He played in two bands, The Alpine Brass and The Travelons, and his music was enjoyed by many. He also enjoyed traveling in his motor home and flying his ultralite airplane.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}