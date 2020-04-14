Bong, Linus A.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROSS PLAINS - Linus A. Bong, age 78, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison. Linus was born on March 20, 1942, the only child of Frank X. and Mary A. (Dresen) Bong.

Linus was a lifelong resident of the Cross Plains area. He attended St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Cross Plains. He farmed with his father outside of Cross Plains until the farm was sold. Linus then was employed as a welder for Madison Concrete Pipe for 35 years, retiring in 2004. He enjoyed attending Farm Toy shows and collecting miniature John Deere farm equipment. After his retirement, he worked for John (Honus) and Diane Acker on their farm several days a week and enjoyed the company and home cooked meals of Sister John Rose Acker and the Acker family at their farm.

Linus is survived by his longtime companion and friend, Karen Booth, and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother in 1951 and his father in 1992; his paternal grandparents, Adam and Julia Bong; and his maternal grandparents, Gerhard and Katherine Dresen.

A very special thank you to his neighbors and friends, Tom Helleckson and Christy Maik, for all of the help they provided to Linus over the years. Also, many thanks for Linus’ care to the doctors and staff at UW Clinic in Cross Plains.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private burial will take place at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Cemetery in Cross Plains. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Memorials and condolences may also be sent c/o Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, WI 53562.

Gunderson Cross Plains Funeral & Cremation Care 2421 Church St. (608) 798-3141

