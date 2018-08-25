MOUNT HOREB / BLUE MOUNDS—Dale Earl “Boner” Boness, age 80, of Mount Horeb, was reunited with his wife of 50 years, on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, after a long struggle with diabetes.
He was born on Jan. 26, 1938, in the back of his parents’ car on the way to the hospital in Summit Township, the son of Earl and Mary (Grohosky) Boness. He was united in marriage to Joyce Wesenberg on Aug. 5, 1967, at St. James Lutheran Church in Verona.
Dale graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1956. He attended UW-Madison on an athletic scholarship and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Ag-Journalism in 1961. He was a member of the ROTC during college and enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Berlin Crisis shortly after graduation. He finished his military career as a reservist in 1967, having obtained the rank of sergeant and as his unit’s chaplain.
Dale began his career with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture where he was heavily involved with reviving the Alice in Dairyland Program. He stayed in the dairy marketing industry his entire career with stops at Stauffer Cheese, AMPI, Brodhead Cheese and Cold Storage, American Cheesemen, and culminating in starting his own cheese brokerage business with Joyce, Bo-Joy Enterprises, in 1979. Dale relished his role as the “Wisconsin Voice of Cheese” right up until his passing.
A passion for public service was another hallmark of Dale’s life as at various times he was active in leadership roles of the Madison Kiwanis Club, the Wisconsin Ag Life Science Alumni Association, the Mount Horeb Chapter of Lion’s Club International, the Mount Horeb Chamber of Commerce, Mount Horeb Summer Frolic and he maintained active leadership roles in the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America in each community in which he resided. In addition, he volunteered his time at numerous local organizations such as the Madison Area Rehabilitation Center, the Madison School and Community Recreation Center, and the Mount Horeb ELCA Care Team.
Although his football career at Wisconsin was cut short by a knee injury, Dale enjoyed playing and watching sports of all kinds, especially the Badgers, the Packers, and his nephew’s sprint car races. His other interests included singing off key, chatting, calling Bingo at the Frolic, hobby farming, fishing, water skiing, Euchre with friends, spending time at his cabin on Lake Redstone, and entertaining his grandchildren, especially with rides at the farm on his Gator.
Dale is survived by his son, Andrew (Joanie) Boness of Longmont, Colo.; two daughters, Polly (Chris) Rosborough of Mount Horeb, and Michelle (Chris) Klinkner of Blue Earth, Minn; nine grandchildren, Anna and Julia Boness, Cecilia, Sonja, Quentin Rosborough, Annaliese, Cole, Jaxen, and Ashlyn Klinkner, who all loved their grandpa very much and will miss him dearly; his sister, Diane Statter of Deltona, Fla.; a brother, Gordon Boness of Oviedo, Fla.; brother-in-law, Ken Wesenberg of Schaumburg, Ill.; sister-in-law, Lea DeHaven of Madison; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Boness, on Nov. 25, 2017; his parents; brothers-in-law, Dale Statter, Gary Smith and Doc DeHaven; and sister-in-law, Jean Smith.
Funeral services will be held at MOUNT HOREB EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 315 E. Main St., at 11 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, with the Rev. John Twiton presiding. Private burial will be held at West Blue Mounds Lutheran Cemetery. A luncheon and time of sharing stories of Dale will follow. A visitation will also be held at Mount Horeb Evangelical Lutheran Church, 315 E. Main St., from 4 p.m until 7 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, and also at the church on Friday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Our family would like to thank all of those who helped the last few years, who provided care and support, in particular Dr. Christie Bartels, of UW Health Rheumatology, Claire, Don, Tanya of Senior Helpers, and John, Helen, Bob, Lea, Mike, Ellen, Paula, Carol, Kent, Rita and Norm for the transportation and companionship.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mount Horeb Evangelical Lutheran Church, the Mount Horeb Lion’s Club or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
