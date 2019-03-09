DODGEVILLE - Clemmie Barbara Bollant, age 24, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully at home on March 7, 2019. She was born the daughter of Dan and Bridget (Riley) Bollant on Aug. 27, 1994. Clemmie grew up in Dodgeville and was a 2013 graduate of Dodgeville High School and attended UW-Richland and Southwest Technical College. Clemmie was a two-time liver transplant survivor and fought her long battle with spunk and style.
From the beginning, Clemmie knew she held a special place in life. She was extremely social and always stood out. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She always looked forward to any kind of party or holiday. She enjoyed shopping trips and lunch dates, especially with her "Aunt Mo." From the time she was little, she loved dressing up and doing her own hair and makeup. Clemmie was passionate about seeing the beauty in life and helping others feel beautiful and capturing their style in her photographs.
She is survived by her loving parents; aunts and uncles; cousins; many special friends, and her beloved Basset Hound, Daisy. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clement and Thelma Riley and Francis and Barbara Bollant.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019, at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH in Dodgeville. Friends may call from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, and from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday at GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville.
The family would like to thank everyone that loved and supported Clemmie over the years. Special thanks to UW Children's Hospital, UW Hospital and Transplant Clinic, Upland Hills Health, Upland Hills Hospice, and Clemmie's favorite lab techs.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Clemmie Bollant Memorial Fund.