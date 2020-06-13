Boldt, Oscar Charles

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

APPLETON - One of the Greatest Generation is no longer with us. Oscar Charles Boldt passed away the morning of June 9, 2020 at the age of 96 with his son and wife at his side. He was born Easter Sunday, April 20, 1924.

With dedication, entrepreneurship and consummate business ethics, Oscar C. Boldt spent more than half a century transforming the family business his grandfather founded in 1889 into one of the nation's largest and most highly respected construction firms

In addition to working his full-time job of building a company, he and his wife Pat took on another full-time job of helping to build the communities in which he worked. They are benefactors of countless charitable organizations touching the arts, children, healthcare, education, and the environment. He volunteered in leadership roles on the boards of Appleton Medical Center, the Community Foundation for the Fox River Valley, Lawrence University, and was an active member of Appleton Downtown Rotary. He was honored during his lifetime with numerous awards from the University of Wisconsin and other institutions; and was inducted into the Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame in 2003.

In a note to the company's 2,000 team members nationwide, CEO Tom Boldt said of his father: