WAUNAKEE—Cyril Victor “Buck” Bohne, age 78, died on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. He was born on Feb. 5, 1940, in Madison, Wis., to Cyril John and Lillian Ann (Moreau) Bohne. He attended St. Bernard’s Grade School and graduated from Edgewood High School in 1959. He loved sports and was first team all-state nose guard.
Buck graduated from Madison Area Technical College in 1990 as a quality improvement specialist and he received a supervisory management associate degree in 1996. He also attended the University of Wisconsin-Stout from 1959 to 1961. He was united in marriage to his best friend, Mary Anne Welsh, on Sept. 18, 1965, and they were married for 53 years.
Buck is survived by his wife, Mary Anne; children, Brian (Minda), Colleen (Terry) Schuh and Bart (Patti); 10 grandchildren; and a sister, Virginia Hilgenberg. He was preceded in death by his son, Bill Bohne; his brother, Harold (Jackie) Bohne; and a sister, Patricia (Richard) Cooley.
He was an active member of St. John’s Catholic Church for 52 years. He played the part of St. Nicholas in the Waunakee community at St. John’s parish for 25 years. He was a past president of the Waunakee Civic Club, former chairman of the Village of Waunakee Board of Appeals, a member of the Waunakee school district technical education advisory committee, a troop committee chairman for the Boy Scouts of America, and an instructor for training TQM at UW- Madison and MATC.
Buck was a talented carpenter and union member for 35 years. He retired from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arlington agricultural research station after 19 years of service. He was continuously focused on improving processes and quality.
His wife, Mary Anne, referred to as “my pretty lady,” fondly remembers him as someone that people were drawn to and truly loved his personality and fun presence. He would often say, “The best thing a man can do for his children is to love their mother.” Buck’s children remember him for teaching them to have fun, faith in God, sense of community service, and for building wooden projects. He loved all their friends and was often referred to as a second father.
His hobbies include woodworking, pig roasting, wine making, hunting, camping, saying the Rosary and reading the Bible, giving personally made wedding gifts (star of David), and gardening. His group activities included marriage encounter image group, Knights of Columbus and Living Stones of Jesus, Nurses-couples and All Saints men’s group
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee. Monsignor James Gunn will officiate. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers the family will be designating a memorial at a later date. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
