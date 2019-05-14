REEDSBURG—Margaret M. “Marge” Bohen, age 97 of Reedsburg, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Casa de Oakes.
Marge is survived by her children, Jim (Michelle) Bohen of Sacramento, Calif., Janet (Dennis) Whitehead of Fitchburg, and Dan (Melinda) Bohen of Salinas, Calif.; grandchildren: Brad Bohen, Tiffani Loegering, Andrew Whitehead, Erin (Jason) Mundstock, Shane Bohen and Ian Bohen; and seven great-grandchildren; along with other relatives and friends.
A Memorial service for Margaret will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH in Reedsburg, with the Rev. David Carrano officiating. Friends may call on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Memorials of remembrance may be made to Casa de Oakes of Reedsburg or Agrace Hospice of Baraboo. The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.