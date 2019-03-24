CAMBRIDGE - Elizabeth "Betty" Bogan, 95, of Cambridge, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Alden Estates in Jefferson. Betty was born on Aug. 5, 1923, in Superior, Wis. to Clate and Delma (Drinkwine) Conner. She spent her early years in Superior before living in Cambridge for the last 40 years. On June 29, 1946, Elizabeth married Robert Bogan and together they had six children.
Betty enjoyed sewing, baking, candy making, and her family. She was a friend to everyone she met. She taught her children that a rich life wasn't about money but rather time. The time you have isn't about the number of days you have but rather how you fill each minute within those days.
She is survived by her children, Bobbie (Kenneth) Krug of Hampstead, N.C., Mary Kay (John) Leverance of North Prairie, Wis., Debbie (Pete) Smith of Markesan, Wis., Clate (Laurie) Bogan of Milton, Diane (Dean) Evenson of Fort Atkinson, and Patrick (Ellen) Bogan of Huntington, Ind.; 19 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; sister, Joyce Peterson; and brothers, James and Peter Conner.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial in Elizabeth's honor will take place on at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at ST. PIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 701 W. Water St., Cambridge. A visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. A graveside service at Lake Ripley Cemetery will take place following Mass.
A special recognition for the nurses at Alden and Rainbow Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to her. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center, 1225 Remmel Drive, Johnson Creek, WI 53094.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.