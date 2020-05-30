Boetto, Robert

He was born June 1, 1932, in San Francisco, Calif., to Giovanni Boetto and Cristina Ferrero Boetto who emigrated from Turin, Italy, during the late 1920s. Bob graduated from Sacred Heart High School where he was All-City in both baseball and golf, and then joined the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In May 1951, he married Ortencia "Tange" Padilla in San Francisco, his wife for 64 years. After his military service, Bob started a career in the food industry as a broker for Minute Maid Orange Juice in San Francisco. In 1970, he and his family moved to Madison, Wis., after taking a job in sales with Sanna Dairies where he was an integral part of growing the business. While in Madison, Bob was a member of Nakoma Country Club where he served as president in 1982. In 1985, Bob and his family moved to Yorba Linda, Calif., where he eventually retired from the food industry, but continued his love of golf, joining Yorba Linda Country Club and eventually becoming a board member. He made many lifelong friendships through his work career and through his love for golf. He was a devoted husband and father to his two children who he dearly loved. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was never short on love and affection.