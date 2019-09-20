MONTELLO—Robert “Bob” Earl Boelkes, age 78 of Montello (formerly of Madison) passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Madison. His funeral service will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Crawford Funeral Home in Montello. Visitation will be held from 9:00 until 10:45 a.m. Interment will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Monday at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the family.
CRAWFORD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE of Montello and Oxford is serving the family. www.CrawfordFH.com
