Boeker, Roger Stephen

MADISON—Roger Stephen Boeker expired at the VA Hospital in Madison, on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. He was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison on Sept. 23, 1942, the son of Lucille May Slauson Boeker and Leonard G. Boeker. Roger graduated from Central High School in 1960, followed by earning a BS at UW-Madison, and later an MBA from Edgewood College. Boeker entered the Marine Corps in 1965 serving a 13-month tour in Vietnam. Upon discharge, he worked for Oscar Mayer five years followed by assignments with other food companies in regional national jobs, mostly in California.
Boeker returned to Madison in 1992, taught at Edgewood College and then accepted employment at the Veterans Department of the State of Wisconsin. Upon retirement, he doubled his efforts in veterans’ organizations that include the VFW, Maine Corps League, WI Vietnam Veterans, and the Madison Veterans Council. He also contributed leadership, time and treasure to the Sons of the American Revolution, Badger Honor Flight, the Boy Scouts of America and Immanuel Lutheran Church. Roger held offices at local, regional and national levels.
He traveled widely in his business life in North America, Europe and Asia. He recently completed cruises in Northern and Southern Europe.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by many special cousins and friends. Throughout his life, he enjoyed the company of several wonderful ladies: his favorite was his St. Bernard.
Services will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1021 Spaight St., with the Rev. Michael Erdman officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., and also from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church. VFW Post 1318 will conduct a Chapel Service at 6 p.m. on Friday followed by a Pass and Review.
