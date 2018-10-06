BLACK EARTH / CROSS PLAINS—Shirley C. Boehnen, age 80, peacefully passed away on Oct. 5, 2018, after a 13-year battle with Alzheimer’s/Dementia, at Ingleside Manor in Mount Horeb. She was born June 29, 1938, in Roxbury, to Robert and Mabel (Kruchten) Ballweg. Shirley was a wonderful wife, loving mother, caring grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. She graduated from Sauk City High School.
Shirley loved music, played saxophone in high school and piano and accordion for the rest of her years. She worked for her sister as a key punch operator, and then worked for many years at Springs Window Fashions. During this time, Shirley also did all of the book work for the farms. She retired from the State Bank of Cross Plains.
In later years, Shirley and Bob traveled together visiting family in Texas and Alabama to touring in Canada, Mexico and Argentina. She was an active member of St. Francis Catholic Church.
Survivors include her loving husband, Robert, whom she married on Aug. 22, 1957; daughters, Brenda Parrell of Marshall, Beverly (David) Bradley of Black Earth; sons, Brian (Tammy) Boehnen of Oregon, Bruce (Deb) Boehnen of Black Earth; son-in-law, Michael Lamberty of Mount Horeb; grandchildren, Krystal Lamberty (Mike) of Mount Horeb, Amanda (Zachary) Schroeder of Cross Plains, Vincent (Chelsey) Bradley of Prairie du Sac, Alex Bradley of North Hollywood, Calif., Travis Boehnen (Kristina) of Oregon, Katelyn Boehnen (Matt) of Oregon, Samuel Boehnen (Chelsea) of Black Earth, Maxwell of Milwaukee (Clare), Kim Zahler of Black Earth, Karli (Steve) Steinhauer of Mount Horeb, Korteny Zahler of Black Earth, and Kasi (Tim) DeArmitt of Old Hickory, Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Peter Schroeder, Alice Bradley, Lexi Hellenbrand, Tori Steinhauer, Madison Steinhauer, Carson Steinhauer and Rozlyn Zahler; siblings, Wayne (June) Ballweg of Reedsburg, Sister Joyce Ballweg, O.P. of Portage, Ella Roth of Sauk City, Faye (Steven) Endres of DeForest, Arden (Jean) Ballweg of Dane, Julie (Dennis) Crawford of Pardeeville and Bennett (Patricia) Ballweg of Cassville. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Bernice Lamberty; brother, Mark Ballweg; sisters, Ruth Hellenbrand and Leta Pearce of Prairie Du Sac; grandson, Kyle Lamberty; mother and father in-law, Hildegard and Reynold Boehnen; and brothers-in-law, Ronald Roth and Douglas Pearce.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at ST. FRANCIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and also at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday.
The family would like to thank all of the friends, families and caregivers who supported Shirley through her illness. Also, a special thanks to Ingleside Manor, Agrace HospiceCare and UW Clinic doctors. Memorials are preferred in Shirley’s name to Alzheimer’s Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin. Online condolences may be left at www.gundersonfh.com.
