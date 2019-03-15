POYNETTE - Donald G. Boehm, age 82, of the Township of Lowville, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at his home surrounded by all of his loving children. Don was born on April 18, 1936, in the Town of Leeds, the son of Glenn and Marian (Krier) Boehm. He was married to Beverly Puttkammer in Poynette, on Oct. 24, 1958. Don had served his country in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany.
He had worked at Oscar Mayer, retiring in 1989; however, his passion was farming. Don's hobbies and loves were racing stock cars, snowmobiling, debating various issues, and especially building projects.
He is survived by his son, Richard (Lynne) Boehm of Houston, Texas and their children, Devann (Jake Blake) Boehm, Justin (Stephanie) Boehm, Trevor (Candice) Boehm, and Mina Boehm; his son, Rolland (Judith) Boehm of Austin, Texas and their children, Lucas (Anita Kashyap) Boehm, and Nicholas (Taylor) Boehm; his daughter, Rhonda Rich of Sun Prairie and her children, Crystal (fiancé, Ryan Wipperfurth) Wolf and Haylie Wolf; his son, Randall (Angela) Boehm of Cincinnati, Ohio and their children, Savannah (fiancé, Christian Hardy) and Kyle; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Elaine Boehm and Carol (Jerome) Nelson; near relatives including all of his in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Beverly on Dec. 17, 2015; and his brother, Robert Boehm.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019, at GREENWOOD CEMETERY in North Leeds, with Military Honors provided by the Poynette Area Veterans Honor Guard. A Celebration of Life will be from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Monday, at the AMERICAN LEGION-VFW HALL, 131 W. Washington St., Poynette. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette, www.pmmfh.com, is assisting the family.