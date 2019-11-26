SUN PRAIRIE"Albert M. Boe, age 89, passed away on Monday, Nov 25, 2019, at his home. He was born on April 11, 1930, in Madison, and was the son of Andrew and Bernice (Taylor) Boe. He married Gladys Subera on Feb. 5, 1949, at Trinity Lutheran in Madison. Al later bought his own company American Fasteners. He was a Cub Scout Leader of Pack 329, loved Polka music and playing the concertina as "Fat Albert".
He is survived by his wife, Gladys; 2 sons, Kenneth Boe, Donald Boe; a daughter Carol Boe and 2 grandchildren, Breydis and Kenny.
He was preceded in death by his son Roger.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie, with Pastor Sandra Schieble presiding. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona.