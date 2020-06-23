Bodenmann, Michael A.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BELLEVILLE — Michael A. Bodenmann, age 60 passed away at his home on Monday, June 22, 2020. He was born on June 25, 1959, in Monroe, the son of Werner and Louann (Butts) Bodenmann. Mike graduated from New Glarus High School in 1977, he then went on to work at Federal Industries in Belleville until retiring after 40 years. Mike also served on the Belleville Fire Department for twenty-four years, he always looked forward to lighting off the annual fire department fish boil.

Mike is survived by his mother Louann Bodenmann, son Kasey (fiance' Deb Sewell) Bodenmann, daughter Kelsey Bodenmann, siblings Fred (Gloria) Bodenmann, Laurie (Butch) Koch, and Kevin (Doreen) Bodenmann. He is further survived by the mother of his children Jackie Bodenmann, special friend Brenda Jelle, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Werner and father-in-law Jim Sarbacker.

A gathering will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI (Please follow current mask and social distancing guidelines). A Celebration of Mike's Life will follow at the Dam Bar in Belleville.

