REEDSBURG—Gary D.L. Bodendein, age 66, of Reedsburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, surrounded by his family at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center. Gary was born on March 26, 1952, in Richland Center, the son of the late Nicholas and Anna (Osborne) Bodendein. He was united in marriage to Lois (Chellevold) Bodendein on June 18, 1983, in Reedsburg, and together they had two children.
Gary was devoted to his family and friends. Always willing to lend a hand, Gary loved being around people. He would do anything for anyone, and never asked for anything in return. He worked for SEATS Inc., in Reedsburg for 45 years. Gary’s other passions in life included the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, trout fishing, hunting, and searching for morels. He spent many hours with his family sharing these passions, even taking his grandson out morel hunting for the first time this year.
He is survived by his wife, Lois; children, Ingrid (Mathew) Fry of Fennimore and Ryan Bodendein of Reedsburg; grandson, Emerson Fry; brother, Joseph Bodendein; and sisters, Mary Lou (Joseph) Tourdot, Donna (Thomas) Kobishop, Nancy Stingley, Pat (Arvin) Laubscher, Maria Holloway, Janet (Mike) Young, and Elizabeth (Eric) Sauey; sister-in-law, Rosie Bodendein; brothers- and sisters-in-law, James and Sharon Chellevold, Dale and Kathy Chellevold, Barbara and Jim Hines and Bernard Couey; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Lavern Bodendein and Paul Bodendein; sister, Winifred (Richard) Taylor; brother-in-law, Bob Stingley; and his mother and father-in-law Marvin and Alberta Chellevold.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Gary, on Monday, July 30, 2018, at 11 a.m., at ST. BONIFACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, in Lime Ridge. The Reverend Sanctus Ibe will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., at FARBER FUNERAL HOME, in Reedsburg, and Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Memorials in Gary’s memory may be made to the UW Health Transplant Fund, 1848 University Ave., Madison, WI 53726.