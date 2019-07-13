TUCSON, ARIZ.—Robert Louis Bock, age 86, died on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz. He was born June 15, 1933 in Joliet, Ill. The son of Oscar and Harriet Bock, Robert was raised in Madison, Wis. and graduated from Wisconsin High and the UW-Madison with a BA in Business Administration.
He was a proud Army veteran and served as an Intelligence Analyst during the Korean War while stationed in Heidelberg, Germany.
Until his retirement, Robert was CEO of the Bock Water Heater Corporation which was founded by his father. He was a member of the Downtown Madison Exchange Club, First United Methodist Church, Board of Directors of the YMCA and was a Trustee and President of the Village of Maple Bluff.
Robert married Sarah (Sally) Benzies on May 2, 1959, in Baraboo, Wis. The couple settled in Madison and raised a family of three children and were blessed with four grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Paula of Tucson, Ariz.; children, Barbara (Kim) Reed, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Bill Bock, Madison, Wis. and Jim (Renee) Bock, Lodi, Wis.; grandchildren, Samantha (Adam) Aufderhaar, Jocelyn Bock, Sarah Bock and Kyle Bock. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally; his brother, John; and sisters, Barbara and Virginia.
Memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation. A private family service will be at a later date.