BARABOO - Kenneth A. "Ken" Bochler, age 82, of Baraboo passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. Kenneth, son of Wolfgang and Margaret Ovida (nee Sauey) Bochler was born Jan. 28, 1937, in Kennan, Wis. On April 27, 1957, he was united in marriage to Lenora Anne Brooks at St. John's Lutheran Church in Baraboo; she preceded him in death on Dec. 13, 2012. Ken grew up in Catawba, Wis. He and his family moved to Baraboo in 1952, where he attended St. John's Lutheran School.
At age 16, Ken started work at Flambeau Products Corporation where he remained for over 50 years. Ken was a hard worker and took on numerous odd jobs to supplement his income. He was always lending a hand to help others with their farm work, construction, yard work etc.
Ken's many hobbies included traveling, gardening, playing cards, hunting and fishing, carving and woodworking. In his younger years he enjoyed snowmobiling, bowling and ceramics. His greatest joy was spending time with his triplet grandchildren and celebrating their milestones and achievements.
He was a life-long and active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Baraboo. He was engaged in a number of community groups including Sons of Norway, a wood carving group and a card club. He belonged to the Baraboo American Legion Post 26 where at times he served as an officer. Ken loved to "shoot the breeze" and did so as often as he could with longtime trusted friends, neighbors or strangers who then became an instant friend.
Ken served eight years in the National Guard and was called up during the Berlin Crisis serving in 1961 and 1962 in Ft. Louis, Washington.
He is survived by his sons, Mark Bochler of Baraboo, and Bryan (Carol) Bochler of Eagan, Minn.; grandchildren, Jacob, Matthew and Anna Bochler of Eagan, Minn.; sister, Diane (Chuck) Shabino of Wausau; brother, Leroy Bochler (Artie Farulla) of Madison; sister-in-law, Shirley (Lloyd) Brooks of Madison; and many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, Baraboo, with Pastor Tim Kuske officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at REDLIN FUNERAL HOME, Baraboo and from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the church. Burial will follow immediately after the service at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom. After burial a lunch will be served back at church.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to St. John's Lutheran School Baraboo or the International Crane Foundation. Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.