MONONA - Gerald W. "Jerry" Bobholz, age 75, of Monona, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Heritage Monona. He was born on July 9, 1943, and grew up in Friesland, Wis., the son of Reinhold and Alison (Olrick) Bobholz. He worked as a 5th grade teacher for the Sun Prairie School System, retiring in 2001.
Jerry lived life on the edge and had many hobbies and interests. He was a talented skier, and enjoyed many trips with partner, Chris, to places like Colorado and Northern Minnesota. Jerry had a creative side and loved remodeling his home and photography. He dabbled in just about anything that tickled his fancy, including travel, volleyball, boating, and biking. Jerry loved planes, trains and automobiles. He had a railroad motorcar and loved club trips on the rails. One of his favorite pastimes was "bumming around" (just driving around).
Jerry is survived by his partner, Christine Williams; sisters, Ellen (Dalton) Wolfrath, Marion (Dennis) Radichel and Lois (Michael) Vogt; nieces and nephews, including one special nephew, Scott (Susan) Bobholz; his "since college" friend, Stan Mathes; and extended family, the Williams "Clan." He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Wayne Bobholz.
We give special thanks to the wonderful staff at EMMCA Day Care, Heritage Monona, and Agrace HospiceCare, who provided Jerry with special care and attention.
A gathering in Jerry's honor will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. A time for sharing final reflections will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 10 a.m., followed by burial at the Village of Friesland Cemetery, Friesland, Wis.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.