CROSS PLAINS—Donna M. Blumer, age 78, of Cross Plains, died on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at UW Hospital in Madison. She was born July 18, 1940, to Harold and Alice (Julson) Blumer. She graduated from New Glarus High School in 1958.
She worked for PDQ stores as an accountant prior to retirement. Donna also volunteered at North West Dane Senior Services in Cross Plains. She was a member of St. Martin’s Lutheran Church and of the Women of ELCA.
Survivors include siblings, Alan (Elaine) Blumer of Mazomanie, James (Fran) Blumer of Florence, Carol McGhee of Milledgeville, Ga., Marvin Blumer of Verona and Kathryn (Steven) Luecke of Waunakee; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, John McGhee.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, August 9, 2018, at ST. MARTIN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2427 Church St., Cross Plains, with the Rev. Barry Hoerz officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Horeb Union Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to -7 p.m., on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at the ELLESTAD CAMACHO FUNERAL HOME, 500 N 8th St., Mount Horeb, and from 9:30 a.m. until 10:20 a.m., on Thursday at the church.
In lieu of flowers and plants, donations appreciated to North West Dane Senior Services.
www.camachofuneralhomes.com (608) 437-5077