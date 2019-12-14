Blumer, Diane K.

MT. VERNON - Diane K. Blumer, age 54, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at her home. She was born on March 3, 1965, the daughter of Richard and Rose (Hoffman) Laufenberg. Diane graduated from Oregon High School and attended MATC. On Oct. 8, 1988, she was united in marriage to David Blumer at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Oregon. Diane had worked at WPS and then later the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents and the UW Department of Psychology. She was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mt. Horeb.

Diane is survived by her husband, David; son, Cole; parents, Richard and Rose Hoffman; and siblings, Sally Laufenberg, Kim (Mark) Wustrack, and Darin (Anne) Laufenberg. She is further survived by a special uncle, Bob Hoffman; mother-in-law, Judy Blumer; in-laws, Denny (Peggy) Blumer, Deb (Mark) Smith, DeeDee (Kevin) Hoskings, and Dawn (Derek) Gebler; god-daughters, Kahleigh and Emileigh Dallman; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, David O. Blumer; and a niece, Marissa Smith.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mt. Horeb, 315 E. Main St., Mt. Horeb, Wis. with the Rev. John Twiton officiating.